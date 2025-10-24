China Qinfa Group’s Subsidiary Enters Coal Supply Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Qinfa Group Ltd. ( (HK:0866) ) has issued an update.

China Qinfa Group Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, SDE, has entered into a Coal Supply Agreement with Zhejiang Energy Asia Pacific for the sale of 75,000 MT of Indonesian steam coal. This transaction is classified as a connected transaction under the Hong Kong Listing Rules due to Zhejiang Energy Asia Pacific’s status as a connected person at the subsidiary level. The agreement has been approved by the Board and deemed fair and reasonable by independent non-executive directors, thus exempting it from certain regulatory requirements.

More about China Qinfa Group Ltd.

China Qinfa Group Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the coal industry. It focuses on the supply and trading of coal, with a market presence that includes subsidiaries and connected entities.

