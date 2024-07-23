China Qinfa Group Secures Unanimous Deal Approval

China Qinfa Group Ltd. (HK:0866) has released an update.

China Qinfa Group Limited announced the unanimous approval of a sale and purchase agreement at their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on July 23, 2024. Every vote cast by shareholders was in favor of the resolution, securing the deal involving Qinfa Investment Limited as the vendor and Zhejiang Energy International Limited as the purchaser with the company acting as guarantor. This strategic move is expected to shape the company’s future operations and shareholder value.

