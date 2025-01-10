China Qidian Guofeng Holdings Announces Change of Business Address

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Qidian International Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1280) ) just unveiled an update.

China Qidian Guofeng Holdings Limited has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective from January 10, 2025. The new address is Room 1928, 19/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, while other contact information remains unchanged. This move may signify strategic positioning or logistical adjustments, though specific implications for stakeholders or operations are not explicitly mentioned.

More about Qidian International Co., Ltd.

China Qidian Guofeng Holdings Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates in the industry associated with its stock code 1280, although specific details about its primary products or services and market focus are not provided in the announcement.

YTD Price Performance: 24.70%

Average Trading Volume: 927,284

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$5.65B

