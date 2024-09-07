China Putian Warns of Potential Mandatory Offer

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. (HK:1699) has released an update.

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. has informed shareholders of potential changes due to the appointment of Receivers for 36.28% of its issued shares, which could trigger a mandatory general offer if a sale occurs. The company’s shares have been suspended since April 3, 2023, and will remain so until further guidance is met. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution and consult professional advisers before dealing in the company’s securities.

