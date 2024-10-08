China Putian Warns of Mandatory Offer Amid Share Suspension

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. (HK:1699) has released an update.

China Putian Food Holding Ltd. has notified stakeholders of a potential mandatory general offer due to the appointment of Receivers, who may sell a significant share block, representing 36.28% of the company’s total issued shares. Trading of the company’s shares remains suspended since April 3, 2023, as they work towards meeting resumption guidance. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution and seek professional advice regarding their investments.

