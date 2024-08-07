China Power Sets Board Meeting for Financial Review

China Power International Development (HK:2380) has released an update.

China Power International Development Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 22, 2024, to review the company’s unaudited financial statements for the first half of the year and to discuss the potential declaration of an interim dividend. Shareholders and investors are keeping a close eye on the outcome, which could influence the company’s stock performance on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

