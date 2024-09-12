China Power Inks Major Wind Project Deal

China Power International Development (HK:2380) has released an update.

China Power International Development’s subsidiary, Haiwei Wind Power, has entered into significant contracting agreements with Shandong Institute for an offshore wind power generation project. The comprehensive services for the project, which has a planned capacity of 450MW in Weihai, Shandong Province, come with a combined consideration of approximately RMB 1.17 billion. These agreements are notable for involving connected transactions subject to specific reporting requirements but exempt from independent shareholder approval.

