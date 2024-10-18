China Power Eyes Control in Yuanda Environmental

China Power International Development (HK:2380) has released an update.

China Power International Development is set to restructure its assets by acquiring a controlling stake in Yuanda Environmental. The deal involves using its interests in subsidiaries focused on hydropower as consideration for new shares in Yuanda Environmental. The restructuring is still under discussion, and investors are advised to remain cautious as the details are not yet finalized.

