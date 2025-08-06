China PengFei Group’s Strategic Investment in Wealth Management

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China PengFei Group Limited ( (HK:3348) ) has shared an announcement.

China PengFei Group Limited announced that its subsidiary, China Heavy Equipment, has subscribed to a Huatai Wealth Management Product worth HK$28,000,000. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules, indicating its significance. The investment, funded by the company’s idle funds, is in a non-principal guaranteed product with a variable return, reflecting a strategic move to potentially enhance financial returns through diversified investments.

China PengFei Group Limited operates in the heavy equipment industry, focusing on manufacturing and supplying industrial machinery and equipment.

