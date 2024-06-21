China Partytime Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

China Partytime Culture Holdings Ltd. (HK:1532) has released an update.

China Partytime Culture Holdings Ltd. has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key decisions included the re-election of board members, the re-appointment of Grant Thornton as auditors, and the approval of mandates to allot and repurchase company shares. The AGM, chaired by Executive Director Mr. Teng Hao, saw full attendance from the board, with some participating remotely.

