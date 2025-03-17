China Partytime Culture Holdings to Review Annual Results and Dividend

China Partytime Culture Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1532) ) has shared an announcement.

China Partytime Culture Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on March 28, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s annual financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend payment, which could have implications for the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about China Partytime Culture Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -0.92%

Average Trading Volume: 1,020,255

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$191.5M

