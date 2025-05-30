China Partytime Culture Holdings Ltd. Announces Unanimous Approval of AGM Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from China Partytime Culture Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1532) ).

China Partytime Culture Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, held its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 30, 2025. During the AGM, all proposed resolutions were unanimously approved by shareholders, including the re-election of directors and the reappointment of auditors. The meeting was chaired by Executive Director Mr. Teng Hao, with several directors attending in person and others via electronic means. The approval of resolutions reflects strong shareholder support and may positively impact the company’s governance and operational strategies.

More about China Partytime Culture Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,245,404

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$214.6M

