China Partytime Culture Announces EGM for Warrant Issuance

An update from China Partytime Culture Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1532) ) is now available.

China Partytime Culture Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to discuss the issuance of unlisted warrants under a specific mandate. This move involves a Warrant Subscription Agreement with PM Partners I LP, aiming to issue and allot warrant shares, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder interests.

China Partytime Culture Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 135,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$184.3M

