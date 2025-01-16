China Pacific Insurance Reports Growth in 2024 Premium Income

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co ( (HK:2601) ) has shared an announcement.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, CPIC Life, reported an accumulated primary premium income of RMB238.823 billion for 2024, a 2.4% increase year-on-year. Meanwhile, CPIC P/C, another subsidiary, recorded a 6.8% rise in primary premium income, reaching RMB203.249 billion. These figures highlight the company’s growth in both life and property insurance sectors, showcasing a notable increase in non-automobile insurance at 10.5%. The announcement underscores the company’s robust market positioning and its capacity to adapt and grow in a competitive insurance industry.

More about China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. operates as a joint stock company in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on life and property insurance services. Its subsidiaries, China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd., provide a range of insurance products and services, including automobile and non-automobile insurance, and have a strong market presence in China.

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $37.23B

Learn more about 2601 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.