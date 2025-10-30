China Pacific Insurance Releases Q3 Solvency Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co ( (HK:2601) ).

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. has released an overseas regulatory announcement in compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules. The announcement, signed by Chairman Fu Fan, includes a summary of the third quarter solvency report for Pacific Health Insurance Co., Ltd., indicating the company’s ongoing regulatory transparency and commitment to maintaining solvency standards.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the insurance industry. The company primarily offers a range of insurance products and services, focusing on both life and non-life insurance sectors, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

