China Pacific Insurance Releases Q3 Solvency Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co ( (HK:2601) ) just unveiled an update.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. has released an overseas regulatory announcement in compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules. The announcement, dated October 31, 2025, includes a summary of the company’s quarterly solvency report for the third quarter of 2025, providing insights into the company’s financial health and regulatory compliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2601) stock is a Hold with a HK$35.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co stock, see the HK:2601 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the insurance industry. The company primarily offers life insurance services and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 20,624,864

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$371B

See more data about 2601 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue