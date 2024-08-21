China Pacific Insurance Announces 2024 Interim Results Event

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co (HK:2601) has released an update.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. is set to unveil their interim results for 2024 on August 29 and will host a detailed presentation the following day to engage with investors and address their queries. This interactive session, featuring key executives, will be accessible via the company’s website and a dedicated webcast link. Interested investors are encouraged to submit their questions via email in advance and can view a replay of the event starting September 2 on the company’s investor relations webpage.

