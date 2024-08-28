China Overseas Land Reports Solid Mid-Year Profits

China Overseas Land & Investment (HK:0688) has released an update.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited reported a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a profit of RMB10.31 billion and a core profit of RMB10.64 billion. The company’s revenue stood at RMB86.94 billion, and an interim dividend of HK30 cents per share was declared. Notably, the group expanded its land reserve by acquiring 6 new parcels and maintained a low industry borrowing cost of 3.5%.

