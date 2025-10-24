China Overseas Land & Investment Reports Stable Q3 2025 Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Overseas Land & Investment ( (HK:0688) ) just unveiled an update.

In the third quarter of 2025, China Overseas Land & Investment Limited reported stable financial performance despite a challenging global economic environment and a downturn in the property market. The company achieved contracted property sales of RMB170.5 billion and acquired nine land parcels in China, enhancing its land reserve. With a revenue of RMB19.78 billion and operating profit of RMB1.03 billion for the quarter, the company maintains its financial soundness and low borrowing costs, positioning itself for steady, sustainable growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0688) stock is a Hold with a HK$15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Overseas Land & Investment stock, see the HK:0688 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited is a prominent player in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment. The company is known for its strong financial health and strategic growth initiatives, maintaining a balanced development strategy that combines growth with resilience.

Average Trading Volume: 19,386,260

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$151.8B

Learn more about 0688 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue