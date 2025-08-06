China Overseas Land & Investment Reports Mixed Property Sales Results for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from China Overseas Land & Investment ( (HK:0688) ) is now available.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited reported a decrease in contracted property sales for July 2025, amounting to approximately RMB11.850 billion, a 10.2% year-on-year decline, while the sales area increased by 20.8%. From January to July 2025, the company recorded accumulated contracted property sales of approximately RMB132.000 billion, with a year-on-year decrease of 18.3%. The company also noted RMB7.210 billion in subscribed property sales expected to convert into contracted sales in the upcoming months, indicating potential future growth despite the recent declines.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited is a prominent real estate company based in Hong Kong, focusing on property development and investment. The company operates through its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates, collectively known as the China Overseas Series of Companies, with a market focus on regions including Southern, Eastern, Central and Western China, as well as Hong Kong, Macau, and overseas.

