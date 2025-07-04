China Overseas Land & Investment Reports Decline in Property Sales for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Overseas Land & Investment ( (HK:0688) ) has provided an announcement.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited reported a significant decrease in its property sales for the first half of 2025, with a 36.3% year-on-year decline in June and a 19.0% decrease for the six-month period. Despite these declines, the company has recorded substantial subscribed property sales expected to convert into contracted sales in the coming months, indicating potential future revenue.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited is a prominent player in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment. The company operates through its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates, collectively known as the China Overseas Series of Companies, with a market focus that spans various regions including Southern, Eastern, Central and Western, Northern, and Hong Kong, Macau, and Overseas regions.

