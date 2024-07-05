China Overseas Grand Oceans Reports Sales Dip

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (HK:0081) has released an update.

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited reported a decrease in property contracted sales and GFA in June 2024, with year-on-year drops of 12.5% and 2.3% respectively, and a more significant contraction for the first half of the year. The company also announced the acquisition of new projects and the purchase of remaining equity in two cooperative projects, emphasizing that the presented operating data is unaudited and for investor reference.

For further insights into HK:0081 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.