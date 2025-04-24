China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited Announces Annual General Meeting and Key Resolutions

An announcement from China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited ( (HK:0081) ) is now available.

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for June 23, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the consideration of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of directors, and the authorization for the board to fix directors’ and auditors’ remuneration. Additionally, a resolution will be discussed to authorize the company to buy back shares, not exceeding 10% of the issued shares, which could impact the company’s stock market activities and shareholder value.

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating within the real estate industry. It focuses on property development and investment, primarily in the Hong Kong and mainland China markets.

