China Oilfield Services Unveils 2024 Interim Results

China Oilfield Services Limited is set to release its 2024 interim results on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website on August 27, 2024, followed by an informative presentation the next day. This event, featuring key executives, aims to enhance investor understanding of the company’s mid-year performance and operational stance. Interested parties can join the presentation in person or via teleconference, with additional details and subsequent updates to be available on the company’s website.

