China Oilfield Services Announces Supervisor Changes

China Oilfield Services Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Ma Xiuen as the employee representative supervisor and the appointment of Mr. Wang Lingen to the position, effective from 9 August 2024. Mr. Ma’s departure is due to a work arrangement change, and he leaves without any disagreements or unresolved issues. Mr. Wang, a senior engineer with extensive experience in the company, steps into the role without remuneration and with a three-year term.

