China Oil & Gas Group Announces Auditor Change

China Oil & Gas Group (HK:0603) has released an update.

China Oil And Gas Group Limited has announced the resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as their auditor, effective from 9 October 2024. The Board, with the audit committee’s recommendation, decided to appoint a new auditor to enhance corporate governance and efficiency. The company confirmed that there is no disagreement with PwC and is in the process of appointing a new auditor for the next annual general meeting.

