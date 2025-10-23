China Nuclear Energy Enters Finance Lease for Photovoltaic Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited ( (HK:0611) ) has provided an announcement.

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited announced a finance lease agreement with China Merchants Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. The agreement involves the sale and leaseback of photovoltaic power generation equipment valued at RMB80,162,641.40. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules, requiring public announcement and reporting. The lease term is set for 180 months, and the transaction is expected to provide financial flexibility and support the company’s ongoing renewable energy projects.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0611) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited stock, see the HK:0611 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited operates in the energy sector, specializing in nuclear and renewable energy projects. The company focuses on the development and management of energy infrastructure, with a particular emphasis on photovoltaic power generation projects.

Average Trading Volume: 8,551,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.13B

For detailed information about 0611 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue