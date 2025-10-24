China Nonferrous Mining Reports Increased Copper Production and Profit

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Nonferrous Mining Corp. Ltd. ( (HK:1258) ) has shared an announcement.

China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited reported its production and operation results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, showing a notable increase in copper cathode production by 12% year-on-year, contributing to a 13% rise in profit attributable to the company owners. The increase in global copper prices and higher copper cathode output were key factors in this financial performance. However, the company faced challenges with a significant decrease in liquid sulphur dioxide production by 90% year-on-year and a 12% drop in cobalt production, impacting their overall production guidance completion rates.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1258) stock is a Buy with a HK$15.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Nonferrous Mining Corp. Ltd. stock, see the HK:1258 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Nonferrous Mining Corp. Ltd.

China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in the mining and processing of non-ferrous metals. The company focuses on the production of copper cathodes, blister copper, copper anodes, sulphuric acid, cobalt contained in cobalt hydroxide, and liquid sulphur dioxide.

Average Trading Volume: 20,415,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$54.63B

For detailed information about 1258 stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue