China Nonferrous Mining Discloses President’s Emoluments in Supplemental Announcement

China Nonferrous Mining Corp. Ltd. ( (HK:1258) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited has issued a supplemental announcement to its annual reports, disclosing the emoluments of its president, Mr. Dayong Yang, for the financial years 2023 and 2024. The disclosure includes details of his salary, discretionary bonus, and retirement contributions, which were previously omitted. This announcement does not alter any other information in the annual reports, but stakeholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

More about China Nonferrous Mining Corp. Ltd.

China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of nonferrous metals. The company is involved in the production of copper and cobalt, primarily serving markets that require these essential industrial metals.

YTD Price Performance: 42.77%

Average Trading Volume: 13,405,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$27.9B

