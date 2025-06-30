China Nonferrous Mining Corp. Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

China Nonferrous Mining Corp. Ltd. ( (HK:1258) ) has provided an announcement.

China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited has outlined the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which was established by the Board in 2012. The committee is responsible for nominating directors and ensuring a diverse and independent board composition, impacting the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about China Nonferrous Mining Corp. Ltd.

China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, focusing on the mining industry. It operates through its subsidiaries and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 45.61%

Average Trading Volume: 14,525,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$29.77B

