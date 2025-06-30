China Nonferrous Mining Announces Nomination Committee Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China Nonferrous Mining Corp. Ltd. ( (HK:1258) ).

China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited announced a change in its Nomination Committee, effective June 30, 2025. Mr. Bo XIAO, an executive Director, has stepped down, and Ms. Yani GONG, a non-executive Director, has been appointed as a member. This change reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to refine its leadership structure, potentially impacting its governance and strategic direction.

More about China Nonferrous Mining Corp. Ltd.

China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating within the mining industry. It focuses on the extraction and processing of nonferrous metals, which are crucial for various industrial applications.

YTD Price Performance: 45.61%

Average Trading Volume: 14,525,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$29.77B

