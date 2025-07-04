China New Town Development Updates Urbanization Investment Portfolio

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

The latest announcement is out from China New Town Development Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1278) ).

China New Town Development Company Limited announced an update on its urbanization fixed income investment portfolio, which now totals RMB 3,237 million after accounting for risky projects. The portfolio is expected to yield a 7.0% average annualized pre-tax return. The company has added new projects in Liyang and Wenzhou while withdrawing from a project in Jiangsu Taizhou, having received the principal and guaranteed gains. This strategic adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its investment portfolio and enhance returns for stakeholders.

More about China New Town Development Co. Ltd.

China New Town Development Company Limited is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, focusing on urbanization and development projects. The company is involved in fixed income investments, particularly within urban development zones, and aims to secure stable returns through strategic investments.

Average Trading Volume: 2,908,057

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.12B

For detailed information about 1278 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue