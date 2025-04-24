China New Town Development Co. Ltd. Announces AGM with Key Resolutions

An announcement from China New Town Development Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1278) ) is now available.

China New Town Development Co. Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on June 19, 2025, in Beijing, where shareholders will consider several key resolutions. These include the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements for 2024, approval of a final dividend, re-election of directors, appointment of a new independent auditor, and authorization for the board to manage share buybacks. The resolutions are aimed at strengthening the company’s governance and financial strategies, potentially impacting its market presence and shareholder value.

China New Town Development Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, focusing on urban development projects. It operates in the real estate industry, providing services related to the development and management of new town projects in China.

