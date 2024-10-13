China New Town Boasts Strong Investment Returns

China New Town Development Co. Ltd. (HK:1278) has released an update.

China New Town Development Co. Ltd. reported a solid urbanization fixed-income investment portfolio valued at RMB 2,863 million, promising an annual pre-tax return of RMB 191 million, or 6.7%. The update includes recent additions and exits in their portfolio, highlighting successful withdrawals with full principal and profit, and a commitment to quarterly progress reports to shareholders.

