China New Higher Education Group Reports Strong Interim Results and Employment Success

China New Higher Education Group Ltd has announced its interim results for the six months ending February 28, 2025, highlighting a 7.8% increase in revenue and a 7.0% rise in adjusted net profit. The company has achieved a 98.03% employment rate for 2024 graduates, with significant growth in high-quality employment. The Group continues to benefit from policy support, with Guizhou School progressing towards becoming an undergraduate-level university, and new master’s degree-granting units approved at Yunnan and Northeast Schools.

China New Higher Education Group Ltd is a leading higher education group in China, focusing on application-oriented universities for over 20 years. The company operates schools across various regions in China, aiming to cultivate high-quality talents with applied and technical skills, and is recognized for its high employment rates and quality of education.

