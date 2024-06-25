China New Energy Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

China New Energy (DE:9H5) has released an update.

China New Energy Limited announced that all proposed resolutions were unanimously passed during their Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2024. Shareholders voted in favor of adopting financial statements, re-electing directors, and giving mandates for share dealings, including allotment and repurchase of shares. The resolutions reflect a strong shareholder consensus on the company’s governance and strategic initiatives.

For further insights into DE:9H5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.