China New Economy Fund Reports Net Asset Value

China New Economy Fund Ltd. (HK:0080) has released an update.

China New Economy Fund Ltd has announced that as of July 31, 2024, the unaudited net asset value per share stands at approximately HK$0.06. The company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is managed by Evergrande Securities (Hong Kong) Limited and has disclosed this information without endorsement from the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

