China New Economy Fund Ltd. Announces Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China New Economy Fund Ltd. ( (HK:0080) ) just unveiled an update.

China New Economy Fund Limited has announced the redesignation of Mr. Hong Yupeng from a non-executive to an executive director, effective October 28, 2025. Mr. Hong, with a background in venture capital and technology investments, will also assume the roles of Authorised Representative and Process Agent, replacing Mr. Chan Cheong Yee. This move is part of the company’s strategic adjustments to strengthen its leadership and operational capabilities.

More about China New Economy Fund Ltd.

China New Economy Fund Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on venture capital investments primarily in technology-related start-up companies.

Average Trading Volume: 31,855,590

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$950.2M

See more insights into 0080 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue