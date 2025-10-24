China New Economy Fund Limited to Rebrand as CAI Corp

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China New Economy Fund Ltd. ( (HK:0080) ).

China New Economy Fund Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on October 24, 2025. The shareholders approved a special resolution to change the company’s English name to ‘CAI Corp’ and adopt ‘CAI’ as its new dual foreign name. This change is pending approval from the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. Once approved, the company will proceed with necessary registration and filing procedures in Hong Kong. This rebranding effort reflects a strategic move that could impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder perception.

More about China New Economy Fund Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 32,757,409

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$970M

Find detailed analytics on 0080 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

