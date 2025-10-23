China National Building Material Reports Financial Results for Tianshan Material

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China National Building Material Co ( (HK:3323) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China National Building Material Co. has released the financial results for its subsidiary, Tianshan Material, for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The report indicates a decrease in operating revenue by 12.90% compared to the previous year, while net profit attributable to shareholders showed a significant improvement, despite remaining negative. The net cash flow from operating activities increased by 43.50%, suggesting improved operational efficiency. These results reflect ongoing challenges in the market but also highlight some positive financial adjustments.

China National Building Material Co. is a major player in the building materials industry, focusing on the production and distribution of materials such as cement and glass. The company operates primarily within the Chinese market and holds a significant position in the construction sector.

Average Trading Volume: 31,186,358

Current Market Cap: HK$44.5B

