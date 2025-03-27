China National Building Material Co Reports Decline in 2024 Annual Results

The latest announcement is out from China National Building Material Co ( (HK:3323) ).

China National Building Material Co announced its annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a significant decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company’s consolidated operating revenue fell by 13.8% to RMB181,301 million, while profit attributable to equity holders dropped by 38.2% to RMB2,387 million. The board recommended a reduced final dividend of RMB1,199,697,374.56, reflecting a decrease in earnings per share. These results indicate a challenging year for the company, impacting its financial performance and dividend distribution.

More about China National Building Material Co

China National Building Material Co is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the building materials industry, focusing on the production and distribution of materials essential for construction and infrastructure projects.

