China National Building Material Co. Approves Key Resolutions at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from China National Building Material Co ( (HK:3323) ).

China National Building Material Company Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) where key resolutions were passed with overwhelming support. The resolutions included the approval of transactions under a master agreement with its parent company, China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd., concerning mutual provision of products and services, as well as procurement of engineering services. The successful passing of these resolutions indicates strong shareholder support and is likely to enhance operational synergies between the company and its parent group, potentially strengthening its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3323) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China National Building Material Co stock, see the HK:3323 Stock Forecast page.

More about China National Building Material Co

China National Building Material Company Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the building materials industry, focusing on the provision of products and services related to construction materials. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and has a significant market presence both domestically and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 30,860,605

Current Market Cap: HK$43.51B

See more insights into 3323 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue