China National Building Material Co. Announces EGM to Discuss Share Buyback and Board Appointment

China National Building Material Company Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for February 19, 2025, where shareholders will consider resolutions including the appointment of Ms. Miao Xiaoling as an executive director. Additionally, the company is proposing a conditional cash offer to buy back up to 841,749,304 H shares, which will result in a reduction of registered capital. The approval of a Whitewash Waiver is also on the agenda, which would exempt the company from making a mandatory general offer for all shares not already held by affiliated parties upon completion of the offer.

More about China National Building Material Co

China National Building Material Company Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the building materials industry, focusing on the production and distribution of materials utilized in construction and infrastructure projects.

