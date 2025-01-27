China National Building Material Co. Announces Conditional Cash Offer for H Shares

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

China National Building Material Co ( (HK:3323) ) has shared an announcement.

China National Building Material Co. has announced a conditional cash offer to buy back up to 841,749,304 H shares at HK$4.03 per share, facilitated by Morgan Stanley Asia Limited. The offer document, including recommendations from the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Financial Adviser, has been dispatched to shareholders for review. Shareholders are encouraged to read the document carefully before making decisions on acceptance and voting at the upcoming meetings.

China National Building Material Co. is a prominent Chinese company operating in the construction materials industry. It specializes in the production and distribution of building materials, with a focus on cement, lightweight building materials, glass fiber, and composite materials.

