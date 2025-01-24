China National Building Material Announces Strategic H Share Buyback

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

China National Building Material Co ( (HK:3323) ) has shared an update.

China National Building Material Company Limited has announced a special resolution for a conditional cash offer to buy back up to 841,749,304 H shares at HK$4.03 per share. This move is part of a strategic initiative to reduce the company’s registered capital, potentially impacting its financial structure and shareholder value.

China National Building Material Company Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the building materials industry, focusing on products and services related to construction and development.

