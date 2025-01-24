China National Building Material Announces Share Buyback Plan

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

China National Building Material Co ( (HK:3323) ) has shared an announcement.

China National Building Material Co. has announced a Domestic Shareholders’ Class Meeting to be held on February 19, 2025, to consider a special resolution concerning a cash offer to buy back up to 841,749,304 H shares at HK$4.03 per share. This move aims to reduce the registered capital of the company, potentially impacting its market operations and shareholder value. The buyback is part of a strategic initiative, with Morgan Stanley Asia Limited acting on behalf of the company, reflecting a significant decision in its financial management and governance.

More about China National Building Material Co

China National Building Material Co. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the building materials industry, focusing on manufacturing and distributing construction materials.

