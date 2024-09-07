China Motor Bus Welcomes New Director and Secretary

China Motor Bus Co. Ltd. (HK:0026) has released an update.

China Motor Bus Co. Ltd. has appointed Ms. Lynne Jane Arnett as a new independent non-executive Director and a member of its key committees starting from September 2024. Additionally, Ms. Chu Lai Shan Sammie will take over as the Company Secretary from Mr. Kwok Pun Tak in November 2024. These changes come as the company continues to strengthen its corporate governance and board expertise.

