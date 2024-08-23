China Molybdenum Hosts Interactive Interim Results Briefing

China Molybdenum Co (HK:3993) has released an update.

China Molybdenum Co. invites shareholders and investors to participate in a live video and webcast briefing session to discuss the company’s interim results for the first half of 2024. The interactive event will take place on August 30, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., allowing investors to ask questions and engage with the company’s management and directors. Interested parties are encouraged to join the session online through the SSE Roadshow platform to gain insights into the company’s performance.

