China Molybdenum Co Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Molybdenum Co ( (HK:3993) ) has issued an announcement.

China Molybdenum Co, a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within various committees. The board comprises executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to the Audit and Risk, Nomination and Governance, Remuneration, and Strategic and Sustainability Committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the decision-making framework and oversight within the organization.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3993) stock is a Buy with a HK$17.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Molybdenum Co stock, see the HK:3993 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Molybdenum Co

Average Trading Volume: 52,324,323

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$352.8B

See more data about 3993 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue