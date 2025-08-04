China Mobile Hong Kong Acquires Significant Stake in HKBN

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HKBN ( (HK:1310) ) has shared an announcement.

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a significant stake in HKBN Ltd. from Twin Holding Ltd. This acquisition involves 213,570,097 shares, representing approximately 14.44% of HKBN’s issued share capital, for a total consideration of HK$1,083,868,242.28. Upon completion, China Mobile Hong Kong will own nearly 29.90% of HKBN, enhancing its influence and positioning within the telecommunications sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1310) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HKBN stock, see the HK:1310 Stock Forecast page.

More about HKBN

YTD Price Performance: 1.32%

Average Trading Volume: 2,087,409

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.39B

Find detailed analytics on 1310 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

